RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $205.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $390.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 30.1% during the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in RingCentral by 23.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

