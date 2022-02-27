RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $390.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.