Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,400 ($73.44) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,329.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,070.05. The firm has a market cap of £70.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.