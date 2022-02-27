Robert L. Grubka Sells 2,500 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.55 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

