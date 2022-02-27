Robert W. Baird Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $30.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.