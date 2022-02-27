Robert W. Baird Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $92.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.51.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

