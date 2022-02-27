Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $88.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.55.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

