Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Acquires 60,000 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 60,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,372,148 shares in the company, valued at C$1,843,037.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, John Martin Mirko acquired 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,775.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Martin Mirko bought 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,725.00.

On Friday, December 24th, John Martin Mirko acquired 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, John Martin Mirko bought 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, John Martin Mirko bought 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, December 6th, John Martin Mirko bought 17,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,862.50.

On Thursday, December 2nd, John Martin Mirko bought 3,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

CVE RKR opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

