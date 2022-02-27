Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

