Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $465,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,222,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.36. 2,853,119 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

