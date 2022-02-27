Royal Bank of Canada Buys 121,693 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOTV. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NOTV opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $639.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $115,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $400,195. 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

