Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.36 Million Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $33.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

