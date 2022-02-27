Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.71 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 115.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $64.00 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.33%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

