Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.92 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 434,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SKM stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

