Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,895,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 94.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,803,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $84.98 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.