Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 542,851 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 15,753.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.99 million and a P/E ratio of 361.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

Cognyte Software Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.