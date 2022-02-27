RPC (NYSE:RES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.41

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1082084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.09 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2,846.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

