Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $451.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 103.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

