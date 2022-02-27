Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.
Shares of RUBY stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $451.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $38.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 103.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
