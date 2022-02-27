Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,206 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $24,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

