Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.28.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

