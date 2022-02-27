Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.28.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
