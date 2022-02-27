SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

