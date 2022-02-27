Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 302.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 573,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

SBH stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

