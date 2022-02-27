SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $628.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $628.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SALRF opened at $71.38 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $72.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

