SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $628.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $628.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SALRF opened at $71.38 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $72.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

SalMar ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.