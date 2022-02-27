Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

