Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 58,119 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

