Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

SIS opened at C$17.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.65. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$16.80 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 37.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

