Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Cut to Sell at Erste Group

Erste Group cut shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SBRCY stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.
Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.