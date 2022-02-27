Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Cut to Sell at Erste Group

Erste Group cut shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SBRCY stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.