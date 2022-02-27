Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.