Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,699 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.