Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 44,182 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Calix by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 155.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calix by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $53.99 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.