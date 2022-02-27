Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 52,455 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VINC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

In other news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 in the last three months. 49.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

