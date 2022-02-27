Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,211 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.98, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

