Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, March 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

