Scotiabank Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$42.75

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.61.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$35.71 on Thursday. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.84%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

