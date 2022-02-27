Scotiabank Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.49.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

