Scotiabank Trims Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price to C$42.75

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

