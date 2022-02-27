SEA (SE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SE opened at $137.46 on Friday. SEA has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,698 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 105,595 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

