SEA (SE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SE opened at $137.46 on Friday. SEA has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,698 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 105,595 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
