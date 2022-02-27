Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $52,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $36.80. 562,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,517. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

