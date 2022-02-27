SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $83.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.
Shares of SEAS opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $15,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
