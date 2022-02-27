SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $83.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Shares of SEAS opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $15,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

