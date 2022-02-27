Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 264,898 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 3.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $100,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

EQC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 819,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.