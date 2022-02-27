Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 4.84% of FARO Technologies worth $57,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FARO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 102,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.18 million, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FARO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

