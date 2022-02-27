Select Medical Holdings Co. Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. 990,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 632,984 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Select Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

