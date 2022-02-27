Select Medical Holdings Co. Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
NYSE:SEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. 990,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 632,984 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Select Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.