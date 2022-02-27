Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMTC opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

