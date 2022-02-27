SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

NYSE:S opened at $38.82 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 over the last quarter.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

