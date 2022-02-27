ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $694.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $135,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,408 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded up $6.28 on Friday, hitting $580.23. 1,053,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $578.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.50. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

