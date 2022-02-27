Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BEG stock opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.83. The stock has a market cap of £164.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.34 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

