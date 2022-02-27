Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 380.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

