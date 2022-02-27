Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.