Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.12 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

