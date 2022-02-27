Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

